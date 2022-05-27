GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, a driver was killed in a crash in Cattaraugus County.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck collided with a Jeep at the intersection of Route 417 and Depot Street. It happened around 9:15 a.m.

The 40-year-old woman driving the Jeep was killed. It’s not clear what led to the collision, and the woman’s name has not been revealed.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.