GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, a driver was killed in a crash in Cattaraugus County.
According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck collided with a Jeep at the intersection of Route 417 and Depot Street. It happened around 9:15 a.m.
The 40-year-old woman driving the Jeep was killed. It’s not clear what led to the collision, and the woman’s name has not been revealed.
Latest Posts
- How the NRA evolved from backing a 1934 ban on machine guns to blocking nearly all firearm restrictions today
- Alleged student threat leads to closure of East Aurora schools
- ‘Go in there!’ Police hit with questions over Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes
- Woman killed in collision with semi in Cattaraugus County
- More Memorial Day travel expected even with high gas prices
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.