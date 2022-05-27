GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, a driver was killed in a crash in Cattaraugus County.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck collided with a Jeep at the intersection of Route 417 and Depot Street. It happened around 9:15 a.m.

The 40-year-old woman driving the Jeep was killed. It’s not clear what led to the collision, and the woman’s name has not been revealed.