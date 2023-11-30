BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire Wednesday night near the Silver Creek exit on I-90 eastbound, New York State Police officials told News 4.

Police said a tractor-trailer was stopped in the gore area between the right lane and exit ramp when a second tractor-trailer veered slightly onto the shoulder for an unknown reason and struck the rear of the other vehicle. The second tractor-trailer then rolled on its slide and slid partially off the roadway, blocking both lanes of the Thruway, before becoming engulfed by fire.

The operator of the second tractor-trailer, who was not identified by police, was later found to be deceased. The two occupants of the stopped tractor-trailer, who were reportedly pulled over to switch drivers, were uninjured.

Both lanes of I-90 east where the crash occurred were closed for several hours overnight, and the roadway is expected to fully reopen later Thursday morning.