TOWN OF HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people with burglarizing a home in the Town of Harmony.

Early Monday morning, shortly after 4 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Blockville Watts Flats Road. They say Jamestown resident Devin Fuller, 26, and Cora Waddington, 23, of Frewsburg, were seen fleeing from the residence before running into a nearby creek.

According to deputies, before running away, they had started removing items from the home.

“The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both Waddington and Fuller were found hiding in nearby areas, deputies say, and were charged with burglary, grand larceny and obstructing governmental administration. After being processed, they were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail to be arraigned.