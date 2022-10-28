TOWN OF STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver is dead after a dump truck went into a pond in the Town of Stockton on Thursday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Waterman Road around 5:30 p.m. There, a dump truck had backed off the road around a pond, got too close and tipped into it, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, 82-year-old Sinclairville resident William Rossow, became trapped in the vehicle, but two neighbors in the area heard the accident and were able to get him out, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After being taken to a local hospital, Rossow was pronounced dead.