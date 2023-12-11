JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday morning, police in Jamestown arrested a wanted woman following an alleged instance of theft.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a call about a larceny in progress on the city’s north side. As they arrived, they were told by someone that a suspicious vehicle was traveling slowly down their street.

“The victim quickly identified from their home’s surveillance cameras, that the occupant of the vehicle had just stolen a package off of their porch,” police said. “While on the phone with 911 dispatchers, the suspect vehicle returned to the area and parked in front of another residence that had a package on its porch.”

Police say the victim tried to motion for the suspect to stop. But they say the vehicle instead sped towards to victim, nearly hitting them before driving around. After obtaining a license plate number, police say they canvassed the area and found the vehicle near Fulton and Strong streets.

At this point, officers say Kristin Dale, one of the vehicle’s occupants, quickly got inside a nearby residence and locked the door. The 35-year-old had outstanding warrants for burglary and grand larceny from the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

After officers got inside, they say Dale refused to come out. But after a search, she was taken into custody. Within her property, police say they found meth, cocaine and stolen property that belonged to multiple victims.

Taken to the city jail, Dale was held pending arraignment on charges of petit larceny, reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a controlled substance.