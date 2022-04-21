STOCKTON, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — A missing 11-month-old baby from West Virginia was found alive in Stockton Thursday after authorities zeroed in on the fugitive mother’s location.

Adrienne Grace Marean, 35, was charged on March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia for felony concealment of a child. Police said Marean was ordered to transfer custody of a minor in February but fled.

U.S. Marshals narrowed their search to the Dunkirk-Fredonia area of Chautauqua County on March 28.

An alert went out in the Rochester area on April 8, when investigators said they believed Marean had recently been with family in Webster.

According to the US Marshals Service, Marean and the missing child were found Thursday in Stockton, where Marean was arrested on a felony concealment of a child warrant.

Police in West Virginia confirmed to News 4 the baby was found alive.

“Our continued partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service has proven to be pivotal in locating missing children and our most dangerous fugitives,” said Interim Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers.

“This case led investigators to numerous states and even into Canada,” added Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. “The safe recovery of this child is a direct result of non-stop investigative efforts coupled with the interstate collaboration of federal, state, and local authorities.”