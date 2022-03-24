GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, a man’s body was found after crews responded to a fire in Chautauqua County.

Around 2:45 a.m., fire crews were headed to a home on Route 380 in the Town of Gerry. There, the man’s body was found inside the residence.

His name has not been released.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are looking into it.

