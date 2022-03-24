GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, a man’s body was found after crews responded to a fire in Chautauqua County.
Around 2:45 a.m., fire crews were headed to a home on Route 380 in the Town of Gerry. There, the man’s body was found inside the residence.
His name has not been released.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are looking into it.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.