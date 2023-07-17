BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boil water order as well as a water conservation order has been issued by the Chautauqua County Health Department for all customers in the Village of Brocton and Town of Portland south of I-90.

All water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and similar activities should be boiled first, according to the order. Bottled water is also recommended to be used.

The order comes as the water pressure is low in several areas around Brocton and Portland due to water main breaks that occurred Monday. When water mains lose pressure, it allows for harmful microbes and untreated water to enter the system.

The source of the water main break has been located and crews are in the process of fixing the issue.

In addition, the Health Department is requiring all customers in Brocton and Portland limit their water usage by 50% to reduce the draw on the storage tank until further notice.

For more information, you can contact the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614 or the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481. You can also check their website here for updates when available.