POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was airlifted to a Pennsylvania hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a woman’s vehicle in the Town of Pomfret just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s office and Fredonia Fire responded to the scene, as Merritt Wolcott, 31, of Brocton was left seriously injured following the collision.

According to investigators, Wolcott was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound on Rt. 5, while on a 1996 Suzuki motorcycle, when he collided with Kaitlyn Hill’s 2013 Toyota sedan as it was traveling north on Van Buren Road, toward Lake Road.

Wolcott’s motorcycle reportedly hit the passenger side rear door of Hill’s vehicle. He was treated at the scene and airlifted by Stat Medivac to the hospital. Hill, 21, of Noblesville, Ind. was not injured, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.