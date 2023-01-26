NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver is facing charges after her vehicle was struck by a school bus, the Chautauqua County Sheriff says.

On Thursday morning, authorities say 29-year-old Jamestown resident Tori Carlson was driving at an unreasonable speed given the road conditions. At the intersection of Route 394 and Bly Hill Road in North Harmony, they say her vehicle was struck by a Jamestown school bus.

At the time, two students were on the bus, but they weren’t injured. Carlson and another passenger on the bus had to be taken to UPMC for treatment.

“Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable,” the Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “This crash could have been prevented. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured.”

Carlson was accused of the following:

failure to yield right of way

speed unreasonable

suspended registration

unregistered motor vehicle

operating without insurance