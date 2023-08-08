POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a vehicle rolled over early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said that around 12:30 in the morning, they responded to a crash on Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret. According to deputies, the vehicle went off the road and hit a telephone pole.

The driver, a 26-year-old Jamestown resident, was taken to ECMC via ambulance for treatment. The condition of the driver is unknown.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.