POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a vehicle rolled over early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said that around 12:30 in the morning, they responded to a crash on Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret. According to deputies, the vehicle went off the road and hit a telephone pole.

The driver, a 26-year-old Jamestown resident, was taken to ECMC via ambulance for treatment. The condition of the driver is unknown.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.