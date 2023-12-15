TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at a vacant structure has resulted in a massive closure of Chautauqua County Route 380 between Salisbury and Cassadaga-Stockton roads.
The road closure stretches more than 12 miles.
It’s not clear what started the fire or if anyone was injured, but News 4 is working to learn more. We will provide that information here when it’s available.
