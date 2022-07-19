CASSADAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children in Chautauqua County are in need of foster homes and an open house is hoping to attract potential foster parents.

The open house will be held July 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Cassadaga campus of Park United Methodist Church at 25 Maple Ave. A virtual session is also available from 7 to 8 p.m.

These free sessions are being hosted by the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Home Finding Team. Attendees will learn about available foster care and adoption programs and meet with the Home Finding Team.

If you’re interested in providing a “temporary, safe and nurturing” home for kids anywhere from infancy through 18 years of age, pre-register by contacting Sara Johnson at 716-661-8043 or email johnsons@chqgov.com.

“In Chautauqua County, there are approximately 100 children currently in foster care,” Leanna LukaConley, deputy commissioner, Children and Family Services, said. “Becoming a foster parent is a rewarding and challenging opportunity to change someone’s life. Children of all ages in our own communities are in need of ‘professional parents’ to give them a good, temporary home and a chance to succeed in life.”