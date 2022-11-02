RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out.

Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley.

The girls were found by K-9 Bentley. According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies got them out of the woods and back to their parents safely and without injury.