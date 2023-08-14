ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man is facing an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to a building that another person was inside, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Lutgen, 41, of Ellery is accused of displaying a knife and making threatening statements during a domestic dispute before then setting fire to a building with another person inside on Maple Springs-Ellery Road on Saturday morning. The person was not injured.

Police say that Lutgen fled the scene, but was later taken into custody after returning. He is charged with one count of arson and one count of menacing.

He was taken to centralized arraignment at the Chautauqua County Jail and is being held on bail.