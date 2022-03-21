MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with stalking, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

This past Thursday, New York State troopers responded to I-86 in Mina after receiving a report that a woman was being followed.

According to State police, 26-year-old Sherman resident Andrew Graham waited for the victim in Sherman after seeing her photo on social media at dinner.

While she was in her vehicle, police say Graham followed her down several roads, at one point driving in front of her, forcing her to stop.

Police say Graham proceeded to get out of his own vehicle before striking the victim’s, but no damage was done.

According to police, the victim proceeded to drive onto I-86, where Graham allegedly followed her until the Findley Lake exit, where they were interviewed by State troopers.

Graham was arrested and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.