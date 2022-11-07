ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said.
Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car.
Lanphere was flown from the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries and was later released.
