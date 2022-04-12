POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested Monday night around 10 p.m., following what the County Sheriff’s office described as “a physical altercation” at a residence in the Town of Pomfret.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies and State Police responded to a report of a disorderly person at a Berry Road residence. Cody Rodman, 25, reportedly got into an altercation with two other individuals. He was placed in custody and taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

After being released from the hospital, Rodman was taken to the county jail for arraignment. He was charged with strangulation in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

He will return to the Town of Pomfret Court at a later date.