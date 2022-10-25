FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man turned himself in on Tuesday after an investigation found he allegedly raped a child under the age of 15, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.
Florian Odebralski, 35, of Forestville was charged with three counts of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
Odebralski will be arraigned at a later date.
New on WIVB.com
- Bills LB Tyler Matakevich tackles animal cruelty with “Show Your Soft Side”
- WWE star Kevin Nash reveals 26-year-old son’s cause of death
- How to donate to Coats 4 Kids
- Why a top Democrat is concerned with the Fed’s rate hikes
- Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting
***
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.