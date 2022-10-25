FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man turned himself in on Tuesday after an investigation found he allegedly raped a child under the age of 15, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

Florian Odebralski, 35, of Forestville was charged with three counts of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Odebralski will be arraigned at a later date.