TOWN OF ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 55-year-old Chautauqua County man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office says he watched people engage in sexual conduct without their consent.

In addition to that, Kurtis Hagberg, a Cherry Creek resident, was accused of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hagberg used video surveillance to record people in private settings. He was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 7. He was found at a home on Thornton Road in Ellington the following day and taken into custody.