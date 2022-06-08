TOWN OF ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 55-year-old Chautauqua County man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office says he watched people engage in sexual conduct without their consent.
In addition to that, Kurtis Hagberg, a Cherry Creek resident, was accused of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hagberg used video surveillance to record people in private settings. He was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 7. He was found at a home on Thornton Road in Ellington the following day and taken into custody.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.