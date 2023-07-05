POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has died after a one-vehicle crash Monday in the Town of Pomfret, New York State Police announced.
Police say 78-year-old Donald Reinhoudt of Lily Dale was operating a 2019 Jeep northbound on Glasgow Road around 10:40 a.m. when he exited the west shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.
Reinhoudt was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
