PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who’s already facing a multitude of charges has been accused of more crimes.

On June 9, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the Town of Portland. There, they say David Sekuterski, 40, who allegedly violated an of protection, unlawfully entered a shed and stole items.

Deputies obtained warrants for Sekuterski and later came back to Portland the following day around 1 a.m., responding to a report of an altercation.

Sekuterski was taken into custody on charges of criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, burglary and petit larceny. But in addition to those charges, he was also accused of restraining a victim and was allegedly found to have meth and stolen property in his possession.

Following this, Sekuterski was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sekuterski is now facing new charges related to “a past tense assault.” On June 11, around Midnight, deputies went to Portland again.

“Through investigation and speaking with the victim, it was determined that a David J. Sekuterski, 40, of Portland had committed several crimes against another person,” the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sekuterski threatened physical harm and seriously injured a person. He was charged with assault, criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and aggravated harassment.