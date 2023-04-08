FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man was killed in a tractor accident on Saturday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say they responded to the accident around 3 p.m. Saturday to the accident on Lamberton Road. It was found that 65-year-old Andrew Lawrence of Fredonia had been operating his tractor on the property when in an attempt to pull out a different tractor that was stuck in the mud, his tractor rolled over backwards.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other known injuries and no charges have been filed.