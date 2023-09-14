DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) is looking for partners to help revitalize the county.

They’re inviting municipalities, nonprofits, academic institutions, economic development organizations, and community organizations to apply for project funding or other support as the CCPEG prepares to develop its 2024 work plan.

The grants typically range from $10,000 to $20,000, but requests up to $50,000 will be considered. Past projects to receive help include the Chamber of Commerce’s ShopLocalCHQ program, the Dream It Do It Tech Career Initiative and Westfield’s First Impressions project; each received $10,000.

“These collaborative partnerships have demonstrated their effectiveness in fostering shared prosperity, and we are pleased to once again support projects that will build on the momentum we are generating across the county,” Deputy County Executive for Economic Development Mark Geise said.

Those who are interested in learning more can attend a digital informational meeting on Zoom this Monday, September 18. It will begin at 1 p.m. and spots can be reserved here.

Applications are due Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. and can be submitted here.