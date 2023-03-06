CLYMER, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a threatening email sent to the Superintendent of Clymer Central School District.

Deputies say the Superintendent called them around 8:45 a.m. K9 units responded to the school and a search of the interior and exterior began.

The Sheriff’s office was in contact with the local FBI office, which said multiple emails to different schools throughout the state had been sent.

“This email appears to be a hoax sent to various Western New York and New York City Schools today,” the Sheriff’s office wrote.

The investigation into this continues. Just last week, a teacher at the Lackawanna High School/Middle School building told News 4 that the facility had gone into lockdown over a threat that was later deemed not credible.

Prior to this, on February 24, law enforcement responded to Nichols School in Buffalo after calls were made about an alleged active shooter at the school, but no evidence of a threat was found.

Similar to what happened with Clymer and other schools Monday morning, Buffalo police say Nichols was one of at least three other schools in New York that received calls about threats that turned out to be unfounded.