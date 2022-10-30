CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were injured when a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office patrol car drove into an Amish buggy on Sunday, according to police.

The patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred. The buggy was traveling in the same direction and was rear-ended.

The buggy was heavily damaged. The five people were transported to Jamestown UPMC for injuries and the horse pulling the buggy had to be euthanized due to injuries. The officer was not hurt.

The investigation in ongoing.