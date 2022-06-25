HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies, Forestville Fire and mutual aid responded to a residential fire on Bennett State Road around 8:30 Saturday morning.

The residence was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Forestville Fire later requested the Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Team, as well. The Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.