SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Supervisor of the Town of Sheridan, in Chautauqua County, has passed away.
The town clerk says John Walker, II, was 77 when he died this past Saturday. Walker had been serving as Town Supervisor since 2018 after previously serving from 1998 to 2009.
Walker’s term was set to expire in 2025. In the interim, Deputy Town Supervisor Richard Feinen is filling in as Supervisor. At a later date, the town board will officially appoint a new Supervisor.
A private funeral service will be held for Walker.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.