BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County skiing spot is closing its doors for the upcoming season.

Cockaigne Ski Resort in Cherry Creek announced on Facebook that it will not open for the 2023-24 season.

“To all of our past team members, ski clubs, jelly rollers, season pass holders and guests, extended family and friends – Thank You for your support over the years and for being the true spirit of skiing,” the resort’s Facebook post read.

According to the New York State Division of Tourism, Cockaigne opened in the winter of 1966. The resort’s ski lodge was originally built to serve as the Austrian Pavilion for the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City before being moved to Cherry Creek.