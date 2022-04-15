LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an Airbnb owner complained of people staying there without permission, Lakewood-Busti police say they say they found guns and drugs after responding to the scene.

Police said that when they got there, they saw a vehicle leaving the Lakewood address. They did not list a specific street.

After stopping the vehicle, they say they searched it and found the following items in the possession of a 16-year-old from Jamestown:

loaded, stolen pistol

59 grams of meth

seven grams of cocaine

After getting a search warrant for the Airbnb, two men and a teenager were found inside unlawfully, police said. They were identified by police as Jayquan Minns of Buffalo, Oshon Goodlow of Jamestown and a 16-year-old from Rochester.

Inside the Airbnb, police say they found 26 grams of meth, five grams of cocaine and a loaded pistol with the serial numbers removed.

Police say each person is facing weapon and drug possession charges. More charges are pending.