CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to assist EMS with a fall victim just before 8 a.m. Friday.

The man, 51, fell from a rooftop while doing construction at Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the fall.

The incident remains under investigation.