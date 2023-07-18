SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman after responding to a complaint about her allegedly trying to hit two people with her vehicle.

Thursday around 2 a.m., deputies went to an address on East Lake Road in Sheridan, where they say 49-year-old Angola resident Ivie Heaney was driving drunk.

She was subsequently charged with DWI and having an open container. Heaney will appear in court at a later date.