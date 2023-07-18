SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman after responding to a complaint about her allegedly trying to hit two people with her vehicle.
Thursday around 2 a.m., deputies went to an address on East Lake Road in Sheridan, where they say 49-year-old Angola resident Ivie Heaney was driving drunk.
She was subsequently charged with DWI and having an open container. Heaney will appear in court at a later date.
Latest Posts
- Albion man dead in Orleans County one-vehicle crash
- Lewiston man killed in UTV crash
- Sabres hosting Prospects Challenge Sept. 15-18
- Indiana Republican pledges to vote against advancing GOP bills if McCarthy doesn’t enact spending reforms
- Accused getaway driver pleads guilty after shooting suspects die
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.