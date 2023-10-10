POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret.

Monday morning around 10 a.m., New York State police say 41-year-old Samuel Lobley was driving south when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Mack truck head-on. Lobley was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say there was a diesel fuel leak, prompting a response from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).