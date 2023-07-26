DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation into narcotics sales in Dunkirk led to 10 arrests Monday evening.
Members of the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office and FBI Safe Streets searched a residence on Willowbrook Avenue. It was the second time a search warrant was executed there in the last six months.
At the residence, law enforcement officers say they found fentanyl, meth, crack, suboxone, scales, packaging material for distributing narcotics, a rifle and more than $900 in cash.
The following people were found, too, and charged:
- Dakota Cordell – third and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal nuisance and criminally using drug paraphernalia
- Taylor Austin – third, fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal nuisance and criminally using drug paraphernalia
- Robert Wardell – criminal nuisance
- Robert Kaczor Sr. – criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence
- Robert Kaczor Jr. – criminally using drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal nuisance
- Kathleen Shipley – criminally using drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal nuisance
- Jodi Messere – criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Alicia Eppinger – criminal possession of a controlled substance
- William Tolbert – criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia
- Floyd Tolbert – criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia
Each person was taken to the Dunkirk Police Department before being arraigned in City of Dunkirk Court.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.