DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation into narcotics sales in Dunkirk led to 10 arrests Monday evening.

Members of the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office and FBI Safe Streets searched a residence on Willowbrook Avenue. It was the second time a search warrant was executed there in the last six months.

At the residence, law enforcement officers say they found fentanyl, meth, crack, suboxone, scales, packaging material for distributing narcotics, a rifle and more than $900 in cash.

The following people were found, too, and charged:

Dakota Cordell – third and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal nuisance and criminally using drug paraphernalia

Taylor Austin – third, fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal nuisance and criminally using drug paraphernalia

Robert Wardell – criminal nuisance

Robert Kaczor Sr. – criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence

Robert Kaczor Jr. – criminally using drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal nuisance

Kathleen Shipley – criminally using drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal nuisance

Jodi Messere – criminal possession of a controlled substance

Alicia Eppinger – criminal possession of a controlled substance

William Tolbert – criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia

Floyd Tolbert – criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia

Each person was taken to the Dunkirk Police Department before being arraigned in City of Dunkirk Court.