DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vacant house was destroyed and another building was significantly damaged in a fire in Dunkirk Tuesday morning.

The fire began in the vacant home on Columbus Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, spreading to the adjacent building that was home to 10 people, including six children whom Dunkirk Fire Chief Michael Edwards says were getting ready for school.

Both buildings were under emergency demolition, as of early Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the damage done to those structures, fire officials say there was moderate heat damage to the exteriors of three other structures, too.

All 10 people in the home next to the vacant house were able to safely get out uninjured. No fire personnel were hurt either.

It is not clear what led to the fire, in which Edwards says the family lost everything, but investigators are looking into it.