DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and three others were injured as the result of a four-vehicle crash in Dunkirk.
According to Dunkirk police, the incident happened Thursday around 5:50 p.m. on Central Avenue near Howard Street.
One person died at the scene while another was pronounced dead at Brooks Memorial Hospital. Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment, while another was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to call Dunkirk police at (716) 366-2266.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.