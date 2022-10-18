DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven people are facing charges after a months-long investigation into narcotics sales that led to a raid in Dunkirk.
With the combined efforts of Dunkirk police, the Chautauqua County Regional Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the search took place at a house on Deer Street this past Friday. There, Dunkirk police say cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and a quantity of cash were found.
As a result, the following people were arrested and charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance:
- Amanda Niebel, 31
- Samantha Coleman, 33
- Maria Dominguez, 30
- Danyelle Frazier, 47
- Casey Crane, 29
- Darryl Watkins, 61
- Ronnie Walker, 42
All, except for Walker, who lives in Rochester, are Dunkirk residents. In addition to the charges listed above, Watkins was also accused of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.