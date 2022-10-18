DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven people are facing charges after a months-long investigation into narcotics sales that led to a raid in Dunkirk.

With the combined efforts of Dunkirk police, the Chautauqua County Regional Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the search took place at a house on Deer Street this past Friday. There, Dunkirk police say cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and a quantity of cash were found.

Photo: Dunkirk Police Department

As a result, the following people were arrested and charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance:

Amanda Niebel, 31

Samantha Coleman, 33

Maria Dominguez, 30

Danyelle Frazier, 47

Casey Crane, 29

Darryl Watkins, 61

Ronnie Walker, 42

All, except for Walker, who lives in Rochester, are Dunkirk residents. In addition to the charges listed above, Watkins was also accused of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.