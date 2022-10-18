DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven people are facing charges after a months-long investigation into narcotics sales that led to a raid in Dunkirk.

With the combined efforts of Dunkirk police, the Chautauqua County Regional Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the search took place at a house on Deer Street this past Friday. There, Dunkirk police say cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and a quantity of cash were found.

Photo: Dunkirk Police Department

As a result, the following people were arrested and charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance:

  • Amanda Niebel, 31
  • Samantha Coleman, 33
  • Maria Dominguez, 30
  • Danyelle Frazier, 47
  • Casey Crane, 29
  • Darryl Watkins, 61
  • Ronnie Walker, 42

All, except for Walker, who lives in Rochester, are Dunkirk residents. In addition to the charges listed above, Watkins was also accused of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

