DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police say they have located the body of a deceased male near the shore of Lake Eire.

The body was discovered near where Canadaway Creek meets the lake in the Town of Dunkirk, they said, about a mile and a half southwest from the Dunkirk Lighthouse.

According to police, the male appeared to have been deceased for a significant amount of time and has not yet been identified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed.