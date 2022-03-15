DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roughly 150 healthcare workers employed by the Brooks Memorial/TLC hospital network are getting a new contract.

The workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. Their newly-ratified one-year contract allows for an increase in pension contributions, a 10 percent wage increase and a one-time appreciation bonus ranging from $250 to $750. It also includes step increases for years of service, in an effort to retain long-term employees.

“We worked hard to get the best raises possible,” says Kathyrn Manning, a registered nurse at Gowanda Urgent Care Center, said. “With all of the problems with people leaving and being short-staffed, all the loyal employees that have stayed are very happy with the results of the bargaining and our new contract. We are now more competitive and will be able to entice new employees to fill shortages.”