DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency CEO Mark Geise says it was “impossible to predict [the] circumstances” that led to the reported charges against the newly approved owner of the Dunkirk Marina site.

On July 27, the CCIDA board voted to approve the transfer of debt from the previous marina operator to the new one, Peter T. Smith.

“While the marina’s future operation under Smith’s ownership is clouded, the CCIDA and partners are committed to continuing work that identifies and backs projects supporting development not just within Dunkirk’s waterfront neighborhood, but also, across the City of Dunkirk and northern Chautauqua County as a whole.” Mark Geise

According to a report published by Chautauqua County news outlet The Post Journal, the 57-year-old Forestville resident was charged with criminal mischief, as well as “burglary with a weapon and reckless endangerment.”

The same report says those charges stemmed from incidents where Smith fired three shots at a padlock on a locked barn door and then returned to the property on another day, allegedly writing “Confes or die” on someone’s home.