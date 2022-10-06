DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Layoffs are hitting a biotechnology plant in Dunkirk, leaving almost 40 employees searching for new jobs.

ImmunityBio, Inc. placed 38 employees on “inactive status” as of Sept. 29, terminating those employees as of Dec. 28.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the New York State Department of Labor, the company cited the economy as the reason for the layoffs.

News 4 has reached out to ImmunityBio to learn more and we’re waiting to hear back.

The employees of the plant aren’t represented by a union.