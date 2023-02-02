(Watch Dunkirk Dave’s prediction in the video above.)

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Punxsutawney Phil says six more weeks of winter, but on the contrary, our local prognosticator Dunkirk Dave has a different prediction.

Dave’s caretaker, Bob Will, was alongside him Thursday morning to deliver the news — an early spring is on its way.

So, who’s right? Glad you asked, because News 4’s Adam Gorski and Adam Duke did a thorough analysis of Dave and Phil’s predictions over the years. See it here.

News 4 was in Dunkirk Thursday morning for Dave’s prediction. Prior to the moment everyone was waiting for, Will told us “We hope he’s going to be as accurate as usual.”

Will, a retired special education teacher, is also a state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Further south, take a look at the festivities surrounding Phil in Punxsutawney here.