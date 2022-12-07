DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant.

The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells also operates in Lemars, Iowa and Henderson, Nev.

The plant announced in September that it would lay off 319 employees starting Dec. 31. Those layoffs are still scheduled to take place.