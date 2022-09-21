DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a WARN notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor, Wells Enterprises, Inc. will be laying off 319 employees from its ice cream plant at the end of 2022.

Separation is scheduled to begin on Dec. 31, per the document, which cites “economic” as the reason for the layoffs.

Plant workers belong to the Teamsters Local 264 union. News 4 has reached out to the union and to Wells Enterprises representatives for comment and is waiting to hear back.