DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Dunkirk took a man into custody after they say they found a loaded gun, crack cocaine, mushrooms and more in his possession.

It happened early Thursday morning. Members of the Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at an upper apartment on Eagle Street, with help from Jamestown police, the FBI, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force.

There, police say they found a loaded revolver, cash, roughly 20 grams of crack, prescription medication and phencyclidine mushrooms.

Davontay McCall, 23, was subsequently charged with various gun and drug possession crimes, as well as criminal nuisance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. After his arrest, McCall was held on $50,000 bail.

