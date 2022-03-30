DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Sunday, parking rules will change in Dunkirk.

Spring and summer parking rules will take effect on April 3 at 5 p.m. They’ll be in effect through November 6.

On weeks that begin with an odd number, parking will be allowed on the odd-numbered side of street, and vice versa for even number weeks. The switchovers will occur on Sundays at 5 p.m.

“We want everyone to be aware that if the need arises we will tow vehicles that hamper access by emergency vehicles or create a hazard to public safety,” Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano says. “Proper parking also allows Public Works access for street repairs and maintenance.”

In addition to this, the other change happening from April 3 through November 6 will be that overnight parking regulations on main streets and many smaller side streets will be lifted. This includes streets like Central Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, Brigham Road, Doughty Street and Main Street.