DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at Brooks Memorial Hospital with a gunshot injury.
They say the shooting happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Columbus Avenue.
The man who was shot arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, police said. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspects are known to the victim. No names were released.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.