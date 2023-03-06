DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at Brooks Memorial Hospital with a gunshot injury.

They say the shooting happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Columbus Avenue.

The man who was shot arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, police said. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects are known to the victim. No names were released.