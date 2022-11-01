DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was stopped by Dunkirk police allegedly had cocaine, pills and a loaded handgun they say he was not permitted to have in his possession, according to officials.
Dunkirk police say the traffic stop took place Tuesday around 1:13 a.m. at W. 4th and Lark streets.
Anthony Alvarez-Luna, 18, was accused of driving with a suspended license. In addition to the items mentioned above, police say they found $1,500 in cash in the vehicle.
Alvarez-Luna was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal possession of a weapon, and third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. After his arrest, he was held in custody, pending arraignment.
