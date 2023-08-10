DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday, New York State Police announced.

Police said Barbara A. Sam, 69, was walking in the parking lot of a Tops around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a 2018 Ford. Sam was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.