DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday, New York State Police announced.
Police said Barbara A. Sam, 69, was walking in the parking lot of a Tops around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a 2018 Ford. Sam was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.