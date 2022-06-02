DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An apparent malfunction in Dunkirk High School’s new lockdown system led to a lockdown in the school building Thursday morning.

It only lasted 30 minutes, and no immediate threat was found by Dunkirk police. Once lockdown protocols were lifted, students, faculty and staff resumed their days as normal.

It does not appear any other schools in the district were affected by this lockdown.